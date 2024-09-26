ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai court sentences Sanjay Raut to 15 days in prison

Updated - September 26, 2024 12:54 pm IST - Mumbai

The case was filed by Medha Kirit Somaiya, wife of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, over Sanjay Raut’s allegations of her involvement in a ₹100 crore toilet scam

The Hindu Bureau

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. File Picture | Photo Credit: PTI

A metropolitan magistrate court in Mazgaon, Mumbai on Thursday (September 26, 2024) sentenced Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut to 15 days of simple imprisonment.

The court has also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 in a criminal defamation case. The case was filed by Medha Kirit Somaiya, wife of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, over Mr. Raut’s allegations of her involvement in a ₹100 crore toilet scam.

Sanjay Raut pleads “not guilty” in BJP leader’s wife case

Representing the complainant Medha Kirit Somaiya, advocate Vivekanand Gupta told The Hindu, “The complainant had filed a complaint in April 2022 after Sanjay Raut had made baseless allegations that the Somaiya couple were involved in ₹100 crore toilet scam by misusing the funds that were meant for construction of toilets in Mira-Bhayander region of Mumbai’s suburbs.”

He said, “After going through the issuance of process, court convicted him today under Section 500 of Indian Penal Code.”

