GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mumbai court sentences Sanjay Raut to 15 days in prison

The case was filed by Medha Kirit Somaiya, wife of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, over Sanjay Raut’s allegations of her involvement in a ₹100 crore toilet scam

Updated - September 26, 2024 12:54 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. File Picture

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. File Picture | Photo Credit: PTI

A metropolitan magistrate court in Mazgaon, Mumbai on Thursday (September 26, 2024) sentenced Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut to 15 days of simple imprisonment.

The court has also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 in a criminal defamation case. The case was filed by Medha Kirit Somaiya, wife of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, over Mr. Raut’s allegations of her involvement in a ₹100 crore toilet scam.

Sanjay Raut pleads “not guilty” in BJP leader’s wife case

Representing the complainant Medha Kirit Somaiya, advocate Vivekanand Gupta told The Hindu, “The complainant had filed a complaint in April 2022 after Sanjay Raut had made baseless allegations that the Somaiya couple were involved in ₹100 crore toilet scam by misusing the funds that were meant for construction of toilets in Mira-Bhayander region of Mumbai’s suburbs.”

He said, “After going through the issuance of process, court convicted him today under Section 500 of Indian Penal Code.”

Published - September 26, 2024 12:51 pm IST

Related Topics

Mumbai / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.