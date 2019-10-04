Man gets death for rape, murder of Mumbai physiotherapist

The Dindoshi sessions court in Mumbai on Friday awarded capital punishment to 29-year-old Debasis Dhara for raping and killing a physiotherapist at Vile Parle in December 2016.

Dhara, who used to work as a labourer in a factory close to the victim’s house, had ran away after committing the murder and was arrested from his native place in West Bengal in February 2017.

The Mumbai police had filed a 650-page charge sheet in the case following which the sessions court framed charges against Dhara for rape and murder.

Dhara pleaded for leniency citing his poor family background among other reasons, but the court refused to grant him any leniency and observed that “he should be hanged by neck till death.”

The court also recommended adequate compensation to the family of the victim under the Manodhairya scheme.

On December 6, 2016, the victim was raped by Dhara. He then strangulated her with her jeans at her residence in Vile Parle and put several books around her body and set it on fire to destroy evidence.

The murder came to light when neighbours noticed smoke coming out of the victim’s house and alerted the police.

Special public prosecutor Raja Thackeray sought the death penalty for Dhara, stating that it was a perverse act that he committed to satisfy his lust. He further said the accused had no remorse or regret for his actions.

Dhara's lawyer pleaded that he had no criminal antecedents, and that there was a possibility of reform and rehabilitation of the accused. However, the court refused to accept his plea.