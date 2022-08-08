Mumbai: Court sends Sanjay Raut to judicial custody till Aug 22

Mumbai: A special court on Monday sent Shiv Sena’s member of parliament Sanjay Raut to judicial custody till August 22 in a 2018 money laundering case related to a chawl. A file photo of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut waving to his supporters while being produced in the special court in connection with the money laundering case, in Mumbai on August 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A special court on Monday sent Shiv Sena's member of parliament Sanjay Raut to judicial custody till August 22 in a 2018 money laundering case related to a chawl.

After being questioned for nine hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Mr. Raut was arrested on August 1 by the central agency on allegations of money laundering and irregularities pertaining to the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in Mumbai's Goregaon.

ED counsel Hiten Venegavkar told the special prevention of money laundering act judge that Mr. Raut's additional ED custody is not required.

The court took note of his medical history and allowed home food and medicines for him at Arthur Road Jail.

It is alleged by ED that one of the developers, a close associate of Mr. Raut, fraudulently made ₹1,039.79 crore from this scheme and Mr. Raut also benefited from the same.

The case dates back to March 2018 when a First Information Report was registered under the provision of the prevention of money laundering act against M/s Guru Ashish Construction, Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited’s (HDIL) promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhwan on basis of a complaint filed by an executive engineer of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development (MHADA).

According to the ED, M/s Guru Ashish Construction was entrusted with the development of the Patra Chawl project for the rehabilitation of 672 tenants on 47 acres of land. During the relevant time, the Wadhawan brothers and Pravin Raut were the directors of M/s Guru Ashish Construction.

As per the agreement, the developer was to provide flats to the tenants and develop flats for MHADA, and thereafter the remaining area was to be sold by the developer. ED contends the directors of M/s Guru Ashish Constructions misled MHADA and managed to sell the floor space index to nine developers and collected approximately ₹901.79 crore without constructing the rehab portion for 672 displaced tenants and MHADA portion.