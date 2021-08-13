Mumbai court rejects bail plea of actor in pornography case

Mumbai

13 August 2021 03:23 IST

Police argued that Gehana Vasisth lured many newcomers to industry to act in obscene videos.

The City Civil and Sessions Court on Thursday refused anticipatory bail to actor Gehana Vasisth in connection with the pornographic racket busted this year.

A complaint has been filed by a 21-year-old against Ms. Vasisth claiming that she was initially signed to do bold scenes in films but later forced by the accused to do nude and semi-nude scenes. The woman alleged that the actor threatened to destroy her career if she did not do that.

An FIR was then registered against the actor on July 27 under Sections 354C (outraging the modesty of woman), 292, 293 (sale of obscene material) under the Indian Penal Code and relevant Sections of the Information Technology Act and provisions of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

The Mumbai police argued that Ms. Vasisth lured many newcomers to the industry to act in obscene videos to be published on Hotshot app owned by co-accused Raj Kundra, currently lodged at Arthur Road Jail.

The police opposed her plea and said many details of the case had been covered extensively in the media. Therefore many victims might approach the police with more leads.

Additional Sessions Judge Sonali Agarwal rejected her plea for a pre-arrest bail and said it was not a fit case for relief.