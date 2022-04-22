Mumbai court grants bail to lawyer, 109 others in MSRTC strike case

Sadavarte, others were accused of protesting outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s residence

A court in Mumbai on Friday granted bail to advocate Gunratan Sadavarte and 109 others for being at the forefront of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees’ agitation outside Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar’s residence. The court granted bail to Mr. Sadavarte on a bond of ₹50,000 and bail to others on a bond of ₹10,000 each.

On April 9, the court had remanded Mr. Sadavarte in police custody and 109 others in judicial custody.

Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat had argued that several policemen were injured in the protests and sought to determine the mastermind behind the conspiracy.

The accused were booked under Sections 142 (being member of unlawful assembly), 145 (joining or continuing in unlawful assembly, knowing it has been commanded to disperse), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 334 (voluntarily causing hurt on provocation) of the Indian Penal Code.