Mumbai

Mumbai magistrate Court directs Sanjay Raut to be present in complaint by Somaiya’s wife

A magistrate court on Monday directed Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to be present in court on August 6 in a defamation case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya’s wife. File | Photo Credit: PTI
Special Correspondent Mumbai July 18, 2022 15:06 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 16:41 IST

A magistrate court on Monday directed Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to be present in court on August 6 in a defamation case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya's wife.

On July 8, the Additional chief metropolitan magistrate issued a bailable warrant against Mr. Raut as he had failed to appear before the court. However the court cancelled the warrant when he appeared on July 14 and furnished a personal bond of ₹15,000.

The complaint against him is filed under Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code by professor Medha Somaiya who teaches in a college affiliated with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. She has also filed a civil suit of ₹100 crore and asked that Mr. Raut either be ordered to pay or deposit the amount in the chief minister's relief fund as damages.

She has refuted the allegations made by the member of parliament of the couple being involved in a scam of ₹100 crore by misusing the funds collected to build toilets in the Mira Bhayandar area through Ms. Somaiya's non-governmental organisation.

Ms. Somaiya has also filed a defamation suit against Mr. Raut before High Court seeking an apology to her and a retraction of the allegations and accusations made in defamatory articles/materials published in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece newspaper, Saamna. Medha’s plea said that on April 12, 2022, she came across a newspaper article in the daily newspaper published by Saamna accusing her of a “toilet scam”. She says Mr. Raut has made these allegations without any proof to malign her image. 

