Mumbai court allows Sachin Vaze's plea to turn approver in corruption case against ex-Maha Minister Anil Deshmukh

Sachin Vaze. File | Photo Credit: PTI

June 01, 2022 17:53 IST

A special court in Mumbai on June 1 allowed dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze’s plea to turn an approver in a corruption case involving former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

In an application filed before the Special CBI Court, Mr. Vaze claimed he had cooperated with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before and after his arrest, following which his confessional statement was recorded before a magistrate under provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

In its reply, the CBI had given its nod to Mr. Vaze’s plea, subject to certain conditions.

Special Judge D.P. Shingade on June 1 allowed Mr. Vaze’s plea.

“Your application is awarded to you, but subject to certain conditions,” the Judge said.

Following the court order, Mr. Vaze can now depose as a prosecution witness in the case.

Mr. Vaze was arrested in March last year for his alleged role in the case of an explosives-laden vehicle found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in south Mumbai and the murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Mr. Vaze is currently in judicial custody.

In March last year, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh alleged that Mr. Deshmukh, who was then the Home Minister of Maharashtra, had given a target to police officers to collect ₹100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in the metropolis.

The CBI had lodged an FIR against Mr. Deshmukh, Mr. Vaze and others following an order of the Bombay High Court last April.

After the HC order, NCP leader Mr. Deshmukh had resigned from the State Cabinet.