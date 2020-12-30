Mumbai Congress plans 100-day campaign ahead of BMC poll

Mumbai

30 December 2020 01:25 IST

The Mumbai Congress, in a bid to strengthen its base in the city, will organise a 100-day ‘My Mumbai, My Congress’ campaign in each of the 227 wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic polls are likely to be held in 2022.

The move comes a day after all Mumbai Congress leaders, including newly appointed MRCC president Bhai Jagtap, hinted that the party would go solo in the civic polls despite being part of the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Advertising

Advertising

The party has clarified that irrespective of its alliance with the Shiv Sena in the State government, it will not hesitate to oppose the Sena-ruled BMC, if need be.

“The 100-day campaign is aimed at reconnecting the party with people. This campaign will also establish communication with party workers in each ward, will understand their problems and opinion, and ensure growth of the party,” H.K. Patil, Maharashtra in-charge of the Congress, said. He was addressing the first meeting of the Mumbai Congress working committee after the appointment of Mr. Jagtap as the unit president.

Announcing that the party would work on a mission mode during these 100 days, the Congress said the campaign would include padyatras in each of the 227 wards.

Mr. Jagtap said that the campaign would give a clear picture about people’s opinion of the party, their real problems, and means to solve them.

“A detailed report after the campaign will be submitted to the party leadership to solidify our demand to contest all 227 seats,” he said.

He further said that many party workers had left the Congress to join the BJP and they had realised the dictatorial functioning of it. “They are in our contact. We intend to reconnect with all of them in near future,” Mr. Jagtap said.

Mumbai Congress working president Charansingh Sapra said that the BMC election and the MVA government were two different things. “We are part of the State government but we are also the main opposition in the BMC. Irrespective of our alliance at the State level, we will oppose the Sena, if need be, on issues affecting people,” he said.