Mumbai Cong. to woo Gujaratis for corporation polls

The party to approach its Gujarat leaders to address community gatherings in the city

In a bid to woo Gujarati voters who stood with the BJP since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Mumbai unit of the Congress has decided to approach its Gujarat leaders to address community gatherings in the city ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

“We will be organising community gatherings in different parts of the city where the Gujarati population is in large numbers. We want to approach them. They had been with us for decades. Now it is time to bring them back to us,” said Mehul Vora, president, Mumbai Congress Gujarati cell.

The party had organised the first of such programme in the series with Hardik Patel, working president of the Gujarat Congress, addressing at Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area, known for the Gujarati population, on Tuesday. It was attended by Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap and executive president Charansingh Sapra. Similar programmes will be organised at Vile Parle, Goregaon, Borivali in the course of next month. Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda, Leader of the Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Paresh Dhanani will be addressing these functions ahead of BMC polls.

Mumbai’s Ghatkopar, Vile Parle, Malad, Kandivli, Borivali, Goregaon are few of the areas dominated by the Gujarati population, and 40-45 wards can get affected by their vote.

Mr. Vora said the party wanted to send a clear message to the Gujarati community in Mumbai that it stood by them whenever necessary and all the problems faced by them, be it in business or others, could be sorted out only by the Congress.

The Mumbai Congress, over the past few months, has been trying to woo the north Indian community which too has tilted towards the BJP. In January 2021, the party organised its first gathering of the Gujarati community in Vile Parle, which had to be discontinued due to the second wave of pandemic.