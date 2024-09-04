Mumbai: Colaba man granted bail in rape case after citing 'live-in agreement'

A Sessions Court in Mumbai granted anticipatory bail to an individual who was accused in a rape case registered with the Colaba police station in Mumbai city.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the hearing in court for his anticipatory bail application, the accused produced an agreement between him and the victim and claimed that it was a consensual relationship between him and the victim of this case as they had agreed to a live-in relationship for 11 months and they had a notarised agreement for the same.

A copy of the said agreement was also presented before the court. In the agreement presented before the court, there were seven points on which the accused and victim, both parties are seen to have agreed which read that they are entering, into a live-in relationship from August 1, 2024, till June 30, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agreement stated that it would be a consensual relationship and at any point, the lady would not make any allegation of sexual relation without consent after which the said agreement was signed by both parties.

The complainant lady refused to sign this agreement. The court observed in the reasoned order in detail, "Apart from any document produced by the applicant / accused, it is prima-facie the consensual relationship whereas any aspect of force is not made out even in the FIR at the initial stage of the relationship between the parties."

“The further developments of the relation of the accused with other ladies or the threats about the alleged videos reveal the aspect of the forcible approach of the accused. On the other hand, the delay in recording the FIR would also be relevant as the relationship allegedly started in October 2023 without any complaint,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court further observed, “Considering the nature of offence and accusations, the applicant, accused would not be required for any custodial interrogation. The allegations about any obscene videos of the complainant are not specific. Moreover, the accused can be asked to cooperate in the investigation of such aspects. Considering the nature of the offence and the accusations, the applicant is required to be protected from arrest.”

The court allowed the accused anticipatory bail in this case for an amount of ₹25,000 and solvent surety of the like amount.” The lawyer for the accused who has been allowed anticipatory bail advocate said, ”We have brought everything to the notice of the honourable session court, and considering all the facts of this case, the court has allowed the anticipatory bail. We have also come to know that this is the modus operandi of this lady, that she enters into a consensual relationship and later she makes allegations of rape against her partner, and this present case is not the only one.”

“She also claimed that it’s not her signature on the agreement of the live-in relationship, but we have proved in the court that it’s her signature. She had also alleged that my client harassed her but the court did not accept her argument because my client is a resident of Colaba and she resides in Dombivli so the court observed that it is not possible that, he can harass her, and that is why the court has allowed anticipatory bail for my client,” said the advocate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.