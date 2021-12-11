Mumbai clamps down on large gatherings over weekend

Mumbai:

11 December 2021 19:53 IST

As Omicron cases rise to five, police order says it is ‘imperative to continue emergency measures’

With new patients affected by the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the Mumbai Police has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the city for the weekend to prevent large gatherings and rallies.

The order will remain in place for Saturday and Sunday. Any person violating it shall be punishable under Section 188 of the IPC.

Advertising

Advertising

On Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had said that three more individuals were infected with the Omicron variant, out of which two persons were asymptomatic while the third had mild symptoms. The total number of patients affected by the Omicron variant has gone up to five in Mumbai.

The order, issued by Chaitanya S., Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), also referred to incidents of violence reported in Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded during in November 2021, “posing a threat to the prevailing law and order situation in the state of Maharashtra”.

The order also read: “As I am satisfied that Greater Mumbai continues to be threatened by the Covid-19 pandemic and it is imperative to continue emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of Covid 19 virus, with a view to prevent danger to human life, health or safety, and to prevent any threat to the law and order situation, do hereby prohibit any rally or morcha or procession etc of either persons or vehicles.”