HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mumbai civic body chief appears before Enforcement Directorate

Central agency issued notices related to FIR filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in August 2022 alleging irregularities in COVID-19 centres set up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

January 16, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal arrives at the ED office in connection with its probe into the alleged irregularities in award of contracts for COVID-19 care centres, in Mumbai on January 16, 2023.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal arrives at the ED office in connection with its probe into the alleged irregularities in award of contracts for COVID-19 care centres, in Mumbai on January 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Iqbal Singh Chahal, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday to record his statement in the First Information Report (FIR) filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleging irregularities in COVID-19 centres set up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last two years.

On January 14, the Central agency issued notices to the BMC, Mr. Chahal, and other civic body officials, seeking details of the alleged illegal award of contracts to Lifeline Hospital Management Services (LMHS) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Soon thereafter, the Economic Offences Wing also sent out similar notices to the BMC’s senior officers.

Mr. Somaiya, in his FIR filed in August 2022, has alleged that the hospital management had secured contracts from the BMC to provide services to the ‘Jumbo Covid Centres’, allegedly causing a loss of ₹38 crore to the civic body.

According to Mr. Somaiya, one of the LHMS’ four partners a family friend of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader, Sanjay Raut. The BJP leader has alleged that the LHMS was given the contract to set up two ‘Jumbo Covid Centres’ at Dahisar and Worli, respectively, though the LHMS did not have any experience in providing healthcare facilities. The LHMS was blacklisted by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority but the company concealed this fact from the BMC and managed to secure the contract, Mr. Somaiya has alleged.

Related Topics

Mumbai

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.