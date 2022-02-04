Mumbai Civic body budget focuses on Infrastructure spending, health

17.70% rise from FY22 has been estimated

Taking a cue from the Union Budget, the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday presented its last budget for fiscal 2022-23 before the upcoming polls worth ₹45,949.21 crore with highest outlay of ₹22,646 crore on infrastructure.

The Budget presented by municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has estimated 17.70% rise from the fiscal 2021-22 with rise of 20.78% in capital expenditure. The provision of ₹22,646.73 crore for infrastructure works includes speedy completion of major projects likecoastal road project (₹2,200 crore), Goregaon-Mulund link road (₹1,300 crore)and ₹2,200 crore for improvement of roads. The BMC has decided to set up the Mumbai Parking Authority (MPA) ₹400 crore for widening/training of Mithi River and other river/nalla system in Brihanmumbai Phase – II & IIIand ₹200 crore provision for rejuvenation of rivers.

The civic budget claimed that it focuseson carbon neutrality in various sectorsand has undertaken many eco-friendly projects such as signingapower purchase agreement for 100 MW of renewable energy from Hydro and floating solar in Middle Vaitranadam, actively promoting electronic vehicle charging stations with private participation in many Public Parking Lots (PPLs),Miyawaki Forests, Electric buses and adoption of electronic vehicles in BMC.“Dedicated Climate Action plan Cell specially set up for this purpose and so as to achieve ‘Net Zero’in near future,” said Mr. Chahal. ₹800 crore is proposed in the Budget Estimate 2022-23 to BEST for improved public transport.

Mumbai being one of the worst sufferers of COVID-19 pandemic, the civic body has announced the health budget of ₹6,933.75 crore for the fiscal 2022-23 which is 15.09% of total. In this, ₹400 crore for 200 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Health Centers-Health care at your neighbourhood (Maternity home/ Dispensaries/Poly Clinics), ₹30 crore for 200 Shiv Yog Kendra ‘Better Health through Yoga,’ ₹303 crore for standardisation andmodernisation of dispensaries, ₹14 crore for early intervention and rehabilitation centre for differently abledchildren, ₹1,464.35 crore are allotted for redevelopment, expansion of existing municipal hospitals as well as constructing new ones.

The civic body plans to provide TABS with updated syllabus to 19,401 students of class 10 while 1,300 classrooms are proposed to be digitised. Pilot projects of e-library will be started in 50 primary schools, 25 astronomical laboratories, skill development laboratory in seven schools. In addition to the Maharashtra State boards, CBSE and ICSE board educationis also planned.

Among other projects, ₹110 crore provision for modernisation and upgradation of Virmata Jijabai Bhosale Zoological Garden/Zoo, ₹1,340 crore for Sewerage Treatment Project (STP), ₹200 crore for desalination plant, ₹ 2,072.76 crore for Mumbai Sewerage Disposal Project, ₹10.30 crorefor Hybrid Energy Power Project.