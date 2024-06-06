ADVERTISEMENT

At least nine persons injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai

Updated - June 06, 2024 11:46 am IST

Published - June 06, 2024 11:39 am IST - Mumbai

A blaze erupted after the blast and the impact of the explosion damaged the structure, an official said

The Hindu Bureau

A fire incident occurred behind Smoke Hill Saloon, close to the Golf Club on C.G. Gidwani Road in Chembur, Mumbai. Photo: Special Arrangement

At least nine persons were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in Mumbai's Chembur area in the morning on June 6, officials said.

A fire incident occurred behind Smoke Hill Saloon, close to the Golf Club on C.G. Gidwani Road in Chembur, Mumbai, around 7:30 am on Thursday. The injured were taken to Govandi’s Shatabdi Hospital for treatment.

The fire, caused by an LPG cylinder blast, was contained within half an hour around 8:08am and mainly affected the electric wiring and wooden furniture in the ground-plus-one structure. Among nine, four were critically injured, now stable, as per the Mumbai Fire officials.

The injured were identified as Ajay Limbajiya (33) and Poonam Limbajiya (35), with mild burns, while Jyotsna Limbajiya (53), Piyush Limbajiya (25), sustained deep burns. Two minors also suffered mild burns.

Nitin Limbajiya (55) and Preeti Limbajiya (35) suffered deep burns, but their conditions were reported as stable. Sudam Shirsat (55), sustained head and leg injuries, and was transferred to Sion Hospital. Mr. Shirsat’s condition is also stable for now, as per local authorities.

