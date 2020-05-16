Mumbai cases cross 17,000; toll touches 655

Mumbai

City has lost one life every hour to COVID-19 in May; 60% of the dead are men; CM ropes in ministers

Mumbai recorded 933 new cases, the second-highest single-day jump, on Friday pushing the overall tally to 17,671. The financial capital also recorded 34 deaths, again the second-highest single jump, taking the death toll to 655. With the sharp rise in cases and deaths this month, Mumbai has lost an average of one life every hour due to COVID-19.

With the civic administration’s capacity stretched, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday decided to task ministers with the responsibility of containing the virus at hotspots across the city. Mr. Thackeray also visited a quarantine facility at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Goregaon.

An analysis by The Hindu of the data provided by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows that more than half of the total deaths have occurred in the first fortnight of May. Of the 365 people who succumbed due to COVID-19 between May 1 to 15, nearly 60% were men. This trend has been common in the deaths across the State. Globally too, researchers are looking at why more men have died as compared to women. In a 2003 analysis carried out in patients infected with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), research had pointed to the ACE2 protein, involved in the viral attack, which is found in higher levels in men.

Dr. Rahul Pandit, intensivist at Fortis Hospital, said that androgens, the hormone produced in males, has been linked to the worsening condition of men affected by COVID-19. Of the 34 deaths reported on Friday, 21 were men, and 13 women.

The virus has killed the highest number of 46% people in the age group of 40 to 60 years. Almost similar numbers (45%) have been recorded in the age group above 60 years. The lowest (8%) deaths have been recorded in the below 40 age group. Of the total number of deaths recorded in May, 64% of patients had co-morbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension, asthma or other underlying diseases.

There have been recoveries also. On Friday Worli legislator Aaditya Thackeray tweeted on Friday that till date, 647 patients have recovered from G South ward (Worli) Covid Care Centres. This includes 317 symptomatic and 330 asymptomatic patients between ages of five and 97.

With patients facing shortage of ambulances, civic officials on Friday announced a tie-up with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking to remodel buses for them. “BEST buses and vehicles provided by the transport commissioner are being modified for transferring asymptomatic and mild COVID-19 patients. The vehicles will be provided with a week’s supply of PPEs in advance for the driver and the helper,” said a civic official, adding that 70 BEST buses and 15 Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation buses have been deployed. The officials said that 60 ambulances of the State-run 108 ambulance service are already working in the city and 20 more have been hired to ramp up services.