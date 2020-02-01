Mumbai Cancer awareness run on Sunday

The second edition of Saquib Rizvi Memorial Cancer Awareness Marathon will be held in the city on February 2. Initiated by Rizvi Builders and Help Yourself Foundation, the marathon is expected to witness over 4,000 participants. The marathon will start at 6 a.m. with a Zumba warm-up by Saiba Dance Academy.
The run will be inaugurated by Dr. Akhtar Hasan Rizvi and Rubina Akhtar Hasan Rizvi. Schoolchildren and cancer survivors will take part in the fun run. Runners from the Mumbai Police will not be charged for the marathon as a token of appreciation for their tireless service.
Twenty-one winners of the Chhatrapati Award will also take part in the run. The race has three categories: 10 km, 5 km and 3 km.
