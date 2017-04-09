Mumbai call centre scam kingpin held

Sagar Thakkar alias Shaggy (24), prime accused in the $300 million call centre scam, was arrested by the Thane Police at the Mumbai airport late on Friday night on his arrival from Dubai.

He was produced in court on Saturday and remanded to police custody till April 13, said Thane police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Thakkar, who was living in Dubai, decided to return to India after the police initiated the process to issue Red Corner Notice (RCN) against him, Mr. Singh said.

The scam involved individuals posing as US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) officials and extorting money from American tax-payers. “We have sent all information to the CBI. We have put other call centres under our scanner,” Mr. Singh said.

At the time of arrest, police retrieved two mobile phones, 4,890 Dirham along with some travel documents from Thakkar.

On October 5, 2016 Sagar along with his sister Reema Thakkar fled the country when teams of Thane Police arrested 70 people from several call centres in the city.

“After the first raid, Sagar Thakkar flew out of the country. He went to Dubai and stayed there for ten days, after which he went to Thailand and again flew back to Dubai”, he said.

Last month he was almost detained at the Dubai airport but as the RCN process was not complete he could not be detained but was also not allowed to fly out.

As many as 500 employees from various offices in the Mira-Bhayandar area were arrested in connection with the case between 2012-2015. The team operated from several other cities in India like Kolkata, Ahmedabad and North-East.

“The arrest of Sagar Thakkar is extremely crucial, firstly because he was the mastermind and secondly, he has revealed names of more people involved in the scam. We now aim to catch Tapesh Gupta,” Mr. Singh said.

The scam came to light last year when the police raided call centres at Mira Road in Thane district on the night of October 4-5. Subsequently, police teams raided and shut down five call centres in Ahmedabad which were a part of the racket.

Over 70 people, mostly directors and key persons linked to these call centres, were arrested and 700 employees were detained.

During interrogation of the arrested directors, the police got Thakkar’s name as the alleged mastermind of the racket, but before the police could reach him, he had fled the country on October 5 itself.

The police subsequently issued a LOC (Look Out Circular) against Thakkar him on October 7.

Investigators say Thakkar led a lavish lifestyle and was accompanied by around a dozen bouncers. He was a regular visitor at posh late night parties in Mumbai and was also fond of high-end cars.

