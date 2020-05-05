Mumbai breaches 9,000-case mark

With 510 new cases, Mumbai’s COVID-19 tally reached 9,310 on Monday. The city also recorded 18 deaths, pushing its toll to 361.

Civic officials said of the 18 patients who died, 14 were men and four women. Of these, 10 had co-morbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension and asthma. While two patients were below the age of 40, seven were between 40 and 60, and nine were above 60.

Civic officials also announced that the treatment capacity for severe COVID-19 patients is being expanded from the current 3,000 beds to 4,750. The beds will be augmented in some of the major hospitals like Nair, KEM, St. George and SevenHills. A team of senior officers has been solely focused on ensuring availability of beds for patients.

However, the on-ground situation remains worrisome as many patients continue to suffer, irrespective of whether they have COVID-19 or any other ailment.

On Sunday, an 80-year-old man from Goregaon with a heart ailment succumbed after he could not find a ‘non-COVID’ hospital bed. The deceased, Chunnilal Mehta, was on medication for a heart valve ailment. He had diarrhoea for the past few days, which had made him weak. On Saturday, his family took him to a local hospital, which refused to admit him as he had breathlessness and they suspected he could be infected with SARS-CoV-2.

“They said we should get a COVID-19 negative report to admit him,” said his daughter Dipti Shah, adding that they got him home and began looking for laboratories where he could be tested. While the family did manage to get one laboratory to collect a sample from home, his health deteriorated on Sunday after which they began calling hospitals for a bed.

“Saifee and Nair hospitals told us they were only taking COVID-19 patients. Hiranandani and Nanavati hospitals did not have beds,” said Ms. Shah. They eventually took Mehta to Nanavati Hospital, where he was taken to the emergency department. But he passed away within half an hour.

“We had a harrowing experience figuring out who will take a non-COVID patient. Hospitals demanding negative reports makes it even more difficult,” said activist Abraham Mathai, who was helping the family.

Meanwhile, an employee stationed at the MCGM Centre for Municipal Capacity Building and Research — a quarantine facility — passed away last week. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, however, did not confirm if he died of COVID-19.

In G South ward, which consists of Worli, 305 people have recovered so far. Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray tweeted on Monday, “Highest recovery rate, most aggressive checking and fever screening and now a symbol of the spirit to win against the virus!”

34 cases in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, while Panvel city crossed the 100 mark with nine more cases taking the tally to 102.

In Navi Mumbai, Koparkhairane reported 10 cases, Digha eight — seven are from a single family — Ghansoli six cases, Nerul three, Vashi, Turbhe and Belapur two each, and Airoli one.

The cases include dialysis and cancer patients, APMC traders and staff and health workers. Navi Mumbai now has 348 cases with 48 recoveries and six deaths.

The nine cases in Panvel city include healthcare workers, a police official and a six-month-old boy. Besides, Panvel rural has reported eight cases, taking its tally to 31.

Abbott to roll out tests

Pharmaceutical company Abbott on Monday announced it has received the European regulatory approval on its laboratory-based serology blood test for the detection of the antibody IgG, which identifies if a person has had COVID-19.

The firm plans to start shipping the kits to India by May-end. While molecular testing detects if someone has the virus, antibody tests determine if someone was infected.

India had procured rapid testing kits made in China, which were recalled by the Centre from all States after finding wide variations in results. In a media statement last month, Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan assured that Indian scientists would enable the country to be self-reliant in the production of antibody and molecular testing kits by May-end.

(With inputs from Tanvi Deshpande, Raina Assainar)