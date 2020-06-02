Mumbai breaches 41,000 mark

Mumbai recorded 1,413 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing total cases in the State capital to 41,099. The city also recorded 40 more fatalities, taking its death toll to 1,319.

Of the latest victims, 21 were men and 19 were women. As many as 26 patients had underlying conditions like diabetes, hypertension and asthma. The city’s case fatality rate stands at 3.2%.

In May, Mumbai lost an average 31 lives to the virus each day. The month has been the worst yet in the pandemic, accounting for 80% of cases and 75% of the reported deaths.

Two lakh tests

On Monday, the city carried out 3,800 tests. It has till now carried out 2,01,507 tests. While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has put focus on testing symptomatic people, doctors say testing should be much more in a dense city like Mumbai. Mumbai accounts for a major chunk of the 4,71,573 tests carried out across Maharashtra.

The city’s recovery rate now stands at 41%. On Monday, 193 patients were discharged. A total of 16,985 have recovered and gone home so far.

As part of a sanitisation programme, the BMC has sprayed standard chemicals on over 1.08 lakh houses of COVID-19 patients, common areas and buildings, 7,764 government offices, private hospitals and railway stations, and 7,500 toilets blocks across the city. The staff have used nearly 200 backpack machines, 17 quick response vehicles and 15 mist blowing machines for this work.

One staffer at mortuary

Ten out of the 13 mortuary employees in civic-run KEM Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. The samples of the three remaining staff members have been sent for testing. On Monday, only one staffer turned up for duty leading to a huge backlog of bodies to be released from the hospital. “With only one person to carry out the paperwork, there is bound to be a backlog. The mortuary is on the verge of being defunct,” said Pradeep Narkar of Municipal Mazdoor Union.

3,065 cases in G North

According to data released by BMC on, as on May 31, G North ward has reported 3,065 cases, higher than most cities in India. The ward consists of Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim. On Monday Dharavi reported 34 new cases, taking its total to 1,805 so far. With seven new cases, Dadar’s tally rose to 326, while Mahim reported 17 new cases to take its total to 524.

A 200-bed COVID-19 hospital at Mahim Nature Park will be functional from Tuesday. Health Minister Rajesh Tope visited Dharavi and inspected the hospital, which will cater to mild to moderate patients. Mr Tope has ordered that all beds be converted into oxygen supported ones.

G South ward, which consists of Worli that had reported 2,066 cases on May 30, spiked to 2,110 the next day. Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray tweeted on Sunday night, “Another positive news is Worli Koliwada, where the first spike was noticed and first containment zone was made has now been de-contained to maximum possible as of now. Only those locations with active cases are sealed.”

F South ward (Parel) saw a leap of almost 100 cases, from 1,939 to 2,033. About 800 cases in the ward are of essential workers such as police staff or healthcare staff. So far, about 65 people have died in F South ward which has a death rate around 4%

The city’s average case growth rate fell further on Monday at 3.85% as compared to Sunday’s 4%. P North ward (Malad) reported a growth rate of 7%. While R North ward (Dahisar) reported the highest growth rate of 7.5%, cases in E ward (Byculla) grew at the lowest rate of 2.1%

80 more in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported 80 new cases, taking its total to 2,284. With 51 more recoveries, 1,397 people have been discharged so far. With two deaths, the total toll is now 75. NMMC currently has 812 cases. While the recovery rate is 61%, the mortality rate is 3%.

“While we are trying our best to save every person’s life, few unfortunate incidents do happen. We understand the feelings of the near ones in such circumstances when they do not get the chance to see their loved one for one last time as well. We will henceforth be providing five PPE kits to family members of the deceased for the final rites. Crematoriums have also been supplied with PPE kits for their staff,” Municipal Commissioner Annasaheb Misal said.

Of the 12,016 people tested till date, 9012 were found to be negative, and reports of 720 are pending.

Panvel Municipal Corporation reported 16 cases on Monday and 12 recoveries, taking its case tally to 542 and total recoveries to 327. No death was reported here for the third consecutive day and its toll remains 22.

Panvel rural reported eight cases, of which three are from Vichumbe, two from Ulwe, and one each from Nagaon, Sonari and JNPT. The total of positive cases is now 368. With four new recoveries, the total recoveries have gon up to 268. With no new deaths reported, the death toll remains 10. A total of 808 people have been tested till date in Panvel rural, of whom 241 were found to be negative and reports of 15 are pending.

(With inputs from Raina Assainar)