Mumbai-born academician wins Sheikh Zayed Book Award

01 May 2021 22:14 IST

Dr. Tahera Qutbuddin is the first person from India to win the prestigious prize

Mumbai-born academician Dr. Tahera Qutbuddin, a professor of Arabic Literature, Department of NELC, University of Chicago, has been adjudged the winner of the 15th Sheikh Zayed Book Award.

She won the award for her recent book Arabic Oration: Art and Function, published by Brill Academic Publishers of Leiden in 2019. Dr. Tahera, a U.S. citizen, was born in the prominent Qutbuddin family and grew up in south Mumbai. She is the first person from India to win the award, which will be presented to her in May at Abu Dhabi, a close acquaintance of the author said.

Dr. Tahera completed her early education in Fort Convent, Presentation Convent in Kodaikanal, Villa Theresa High School, and Sophia College in Mumbai.

