Mumbai Bagh protests suspended

Close to two months after it began, the Mumbai Bagh protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register was temporarily suspended on Sunday in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The protest, which was modelled on Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, started on the night of January 26 on Morland Road in Mumbai Central and has continued on a relay basis since then. On Sunday, shortly after the Mumbai Police issued orders declaring a lockdown in the city, senior police officers held a meeting with the organisers of the protest on its 56th day.

It was decided that the structure set up at the protest venue as well as the chairs placed for the convenience of the women would be allowed to stand. Also, the police would not summon for inquiries or bother any of the women till the crisis had passed. The protesters, too, agreed that nothing was to be gained by putting each other at risk in the light of the growing number of cases.

“We may have differences with the government on the CAA, NRC and NPR, but we are with them in the fight against COVID-19. All the protesters at Mumbai Bagh are withdrawing due to the coronavirus pandemic and the imposition of Section 144 in the State. A symbolic protest will continue online and the physical protest will resume after the crisis is behind us,” said Rubaid Ali Bhojani, who has been part of the protest since the beginning.