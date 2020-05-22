Mumbai

Mumbai allows home delivery of liquor except in containment zones

A policeman keeps vigil in front of a liquor shop in Thane. File

A policeman keeps vigil in front of a liquor shop in Thane. File   | Photo Credit: Vibhav Birwatkar

However, over-the-counter sale of alcohol remains prohibited

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday allowed home delivery of alcohol in Mumbai except in containment zones while continuing to prohibit over-the-counter sale of alcohol.

The State government had earlier allowed opening of liquor shops in Mumbai but the move led to crowding outside wine shops, drawing sharp criticism. Former municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi reversed the order soon after, barring the shops from opening.

The State government had reported a rise in excise revenue during the short period. With the fourth phase of lockdown in operation, BMC decided to revise its order for non-containment zones.

Municipal commissioner I.S. Chahal issued the modified order on Friday “after having assessed the situation on ground.”

With this order, BMC has permitted liquor shops selling liquor in sealed bottles to operate by home delivery in Mumbai excluding containment zones. The order states clearly that over-the-counter sale of alcohol is not permitted. BMC has allowed liquor shops to use e-commerce to do home delivery.

The order will be applicable from midnight of Friday.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 7:52:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/mumbai-allows-home-delivery-of-liquor-except-in-containment-zones/article31651932.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY