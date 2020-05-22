Mumbai allows home delivery of liquor except in containment zones

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday allowed home delivery of alcohol in Mumbai except in containment zones while continuing to prohibit over-the-counter sale of alcohol.

The State government had earlier allowed opening of liquor shops in Mumbai but the move led to crowding outside wine shops, drawing sharp criticism. Former municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi reversed the order soon after, barring the shops from opening.

The State government had reported a rise in excise revenue during the short period. With the fourth phase of lockdown in operation, BMC decided to revise its order for non-containment zones.

Municipal commissioner I.S. Chahal issued the modified order on Friday “after having assessed the situation on ground.”

With this order, BMC has permitted liquor shops selling liquor in sealed bottles to operate by home delivery in Mumbai excluding containment zones. The order states clearly that over-the-counter sale of alcohol is not permitted. BMC has allowed liquor shops to use e-commerce to do home delivery.

The order will be applicable from midnight of Friday.