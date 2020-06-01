Mumbai airport sees 5,535 footfall

Mumbai

01 June 2020 02:59 IST

As the resumption of domestic flights completed a week, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Sunday saw 50 scheduled flights catering to 5,535 passengers.

The flights, consisting of 25 departures and 25 arrivals as mandated by the government, saw CSMIA being connected to 14 sectors, which were operated by five airlines.

Advertising

Advertising

“There were 4,203 passengers at departures and 1,332 at arrivals. The highest passenger load was on the Patna route departing from CSMIA,” an airport spokesperson said.

The first flight took off for Kolkata at 6.05 a.m. while the first flight arrived at 8.10 a.m. from Lucknow, which were operated by SpiceJet and IndiGo, respectively.

Schedules of GoAir from June 1 were yet to be officially released by CSMIA on Sunday evening. The GoAir website showed that it would operate two flights from Mumbai — one each to Delhi and Lucknow — on Monday.

On Saturday, CSMIA had catered to 5,277 passengers, which comprised 3,999 at departures and 1,278 at arrivals. The highest passenger load was on the Delhi route.