HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Mumbai Airport records 32% growth in passenger volume to 42 lakh in Aug

The facility had recorded 32 lakh passengers in August 2022.

September 19, 2023 04:20 am | Updated 04:20 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
File picture of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport illuminated in tricolour

File picture of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport illuminated in tricolour | Photo Credit: -

Mumbai Airport said on Monday it has posted 32% year-on-year growth in passenger volume to 4.2 million (42 lakh) in August.

The facility had recorded 3.2 million (32 lakh) passengers in August 2022.

When compared to the pre-pandemic level (August 2019), the growth in passenger traffic in the previous month was 108 per cent, the airport said.  

In August 2023, CSMIA recorded passenger traffic of over 4.32 million, with a growth of 32 per cent compared to 3.2 million passengers in August 2022, the private airport operator said, adding international passengers at the facility alone witnessed a strong 33 per cent growth with more than 1.1 million passengers against 0.84 million in the same period last year.

The airport recorded a total of 20,711 domestic air traffic movements and 6,960 international ATMs during the month under review, it said.

Related Topics

Mumbai / air transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.