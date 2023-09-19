Mumbai Airport records 32% growth in passenger volume to 42 lakh in Aug

September 19, 2023 04:20 am | Updated 04:20 am IST - Mumbai

Mumbai Airport said on Monday it has posted 32% year-on-year growth in passenger volume to 4.2 million (42 lakh) in August.

The facility had recorded 3.2 million (32 lakh) passengers in August 2022.

When compared to the pre-pandemic level (August 2019), the growth in passenger traffic in the previous month was 108 per cent, the airport said.

In August 2023, CSMIA recorded passenger traffic of over 4.32 million, with a growth of 32 per cent compared to 3.2 million passengers in August 2022, the private airport operator said, adding international passengers at the facility alone witnessed a strong 33 per cent growth with more than 1.1 million passengers against 0.84 million in the same period last year.

The airport recorded a total of 20,711 domestic air traffic movements and 6,960 international ATMs during the month under review, it said.