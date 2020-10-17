Mumbai Airport offers express Covid-19 RT-PCR testing facility for all departing passengers

The facility is also available for non-passengers visiting the airport to drop off or collect their loved ones.

MUMBAI

17 October 2020 13:17 IST

They can get themselves tested and produce the negative report to skip institutional quarantine at their destination.

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has introduced its express COVID-19 RT-PCR test facility for all passengers departing from the airport.

This facility is also available for non-passengers visiting the airport to drop off or collect their loved ones.

“This initiative addresses passenger concerns regarding the different COVID-19 regulations across domestic and international destinations,” Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), the airport operator said in a statement.

Now departing passengers can undergo the test at CSMIA before travelling to their onward destination and produce their negative test report to skip institutional quarantine at their destination.

Initially launched under the directive from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) for international transit passengers arriving at the airport , CSMIA has now further extended the availability of the facility for passengers departing from the airport as well.

The facility is located on the curbside of Level 4 at Terminal 2 for departing passenger; non-passengers can also opt to undergo the test at this location.

Departing passengers can make an online booking through the test feature available on www.csmia.aero or register themselves at the helpdesk set up at departures to enroll for the RT-PCR test before entering the terminal and receive a digital copy mailed directly or can also collect the physical copy of the test report within 8 hours.

“Passengers departing from the airport are encouraged to arrive at the terminal 8-12 hours before their scheduled departure,” the statement said.

Since the commemoration of the test facility at the airport, CSMIA has witnessed a total of over 3340 passengers who opted for the test.

The testing facility at the airport registers an average of 100 tests per day.

Out of the tests conducted at the airport till date, 38 passengers have tested positive for Covid-19 and were transferred by State authorities to designated COVID-19 institutions.

Additionally, the RT-PCR testing at the airport is the fastest test facility in the city of Mumbai.

“With test facilities now available at both departures and arrivals at the airport, passengers can easily transit to and from CSMIA with comfort,” MIAL said.