Mumbai airport medics save two lives

In two separate cases, two passengers, one suffering a stroke and the other from a heart attack were successfully saved after timely medical assistance by the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) medical team this week.

In the first case at Terminal 2, an Indian passenger, Lancy D’ Costa (66) who arrived from Amsterdam, reported to the prepaid taxi counter on Level 1 landside, at 2.55 a.m. on July 3, and complained of sudden loss of speech, deviation of tongue, bilateral numbness, vertigo and sweating.

The prepaid taxi counter staff in-turn alerted Level 4 MIAL Medical Team within three minutes and after detailed history taking and clinical examination, Mr. D’ Costa was diagnosed with Acute Cerebrovascular Event (Stroke) and emergency medications were administered.

Mr. D’Costa was advised urgent hospitalisation and to consult a neurologist. He was shifted to Holy Spirit Hospital where an MRI angiography of the brain revealed an acute infarct in the left frontal lobe for which a thrombolysis (dissolution of a blood clot) was performed. “The procedure was uneventful, after which Mr. D’ Costa was in a stable condition. He has since improved and was discharged,” an airport spokesperson said.

In the second case, reported at Terminal 1, on July 4, the MIAL Medical Team received a call from the Arrival Information Desk staff about a passenger complaining of uneasiness, breathlessness, a choking sensation and heaviness in the chest. The Medical Team responded in a few minutes to Mahavir Jain (46), a diabetic, who had been experiencing these symptoms for two hours on the flight.

History taking revealed that Mr. Jain made similar complaints twice the previous night.

His blood pressure and sugar levels were checked and an ECG was conducted at the T1 MIAL Medical Center, which suggested he had an acute heart attack (acute antero-inferior wall myocardial infarction).

“Emergency drugs were administered to the patient and he was shifted to Nanavati Hospital for urgent examinaton by a cardiologist. An angiography showed a 100% block in the right coronary artery and an angioplasty was done. Mr. Jain was stable post procedure and will be discharged on Saturday,” an airport spokesperson said.