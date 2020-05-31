Mumbai

Mumbai airport has seen 30,000 passengers in 5 days

Adequate precautions: Passengers being screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Saturday.
31 May 2020
Updated: 31 May 2020 00:59 IST

Since it opened to domestic flights on May 25, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has catered to 30,000 passengers.

On Saturday, 5,277 passengers flew five airlines to 14 sectors. The airport operated the entire sanctioned number of 50 flights comprising 25 arrivals and 25 departures.

“On Saturday, CSMIA catered to 5,277 passengers, which include 3,999 at departures and 1,278 at arrivals. The highest passenger load capacity was seen on the Delhi route departing from CSMIA,” an airport spokesperson said.

The first flight took off for Kolkata at 6.05 a.m. while the first flight arrived at 8.10 a.m. from Lucknow, which were operated by SpiceJet and IndiGo, respectively.

