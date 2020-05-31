Mumbai

Mumbai airport has seen 30,000 passengers in 5 days

Adequate precautions: Passengers being screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Saturday.

Adequate precautions: Passengers being screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Saturday.  

Since it opened to domestic flights on May 25, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has catered to 30,000 passengers.

On Saturday, 5,277 passengers flew five airlines to 14 sectors. The airport operated the entire sanctioned number of 50 flights comprising 25 arrivals and 25 departures.

“On Saturday, CSMIA catered to 5,277 passengers, which include 3,999 at departures and 1,278 at arrivals. The highest passenger load capacity was seen on the Delhi route departing from CSMIA,” an airport spokesperson said.

The first flight took off for Kolkata at 6.05 a.m. while the first flight arrived at 8.10 a.m. from Lucknow, which were operated by SpiceJet and IndiGo, respectively.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 1:01:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/mumbai-airport-has-seen-30000-passengers-in-5-days/article31713176.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY