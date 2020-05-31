Mumbai airport has seen 30,000 passengers in 5 days

Since it opened to domestic flights on May 25, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has catered to 30,000 passengers.
On Saturday, 5,277 passengers flew five airlines to 14 sectors. The airport operated the entire sanctioned number of 50 flights comprising 25 arrivals and 25 departures.
“On Saturday, CSMIA catered to 5,277 passengers, which include 3,999 at departures and 1,278 at arrivals. The highest passenger load capacity was seen on the Delhi route departing from CSMIA,” an airport spokesperson said.
The first flight took off for Kolkata at 6.05 a.m. while the first flight arrived at 8.10 a.m. from Lucknow, which were operated by SpiceJet and IndiGo, respectively.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.