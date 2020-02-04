Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas train may get video coach

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is planning to add a video coach on its Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express, which will screen movies during the train’s run. IRCTC is in talks with PVR Cinemas and is still exploring the feasibility of the initiative, sources said.

Senior railway officials said they were proposing a separate coach with a different pricing scheme, which will have collapsible screens on which the movies will be shown. “The modalities of this have to be worked out. We are proposing that we add an additional coach with fewer seats with more comfort and space. The coach could also be booked by one client,” a railway official said.

At present, the train runs with at least 10 air-conditioned coaches, which include chair cars and an executive class. “We have the flexibility to increase or decrease coaches as per the requirement. Last week, for instance, we had 11 coaches to meet the additional need. Depending on the bookings we can add the video coach,” the official said. The movie to be screened will be jointly decided by the cinema chain and IRCTC, and they will screen a maximum of two films.

The country’s second private passenger train had its first commercial run on January 17. According to officials from IRCTC, the train has had an occupancy rate of nearly 85% over the last 15 days.

Apart from this, IRCTC is looking at introducing automatic foot massaging facility for executive class passengers. The services can be availed for ₹100 or ₹50. “We are looking at providing additional services and newer areas to generate revenue, which will distinguish this train from the rest,” an IRCTC official said. The train halts only at Baroda and Surat on its journey between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.