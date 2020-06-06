Mumbai

Mumbai, adjoining areas get pre-monsoon showers

Apart from Mumbai city, the neighbouring Thane and Dombivli, too, witnessed moderate rains on early Satuday morning. File photo

According to an IMD officials, the spell was intense for about 30 minutes

Residents of Mumbai and the adjoining areas woke up to a rainy Saturday as pre-monsoon showers lashed these parts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Colaba weather station reported 18.6 mm rainfall in the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday, while the Santacruz weather bureau recorded 64.9 mm rainfall during the same period.

“The spell was intense for about 30 minutes in the morning,” an IMD official said.

“This is pre-monsoon rainfall...Neighbouring Thane and Dombivli, too, witnessed moderate rains early morning,” the official added.

The IMD predicted that the skies are likely to remain generally cloudy and there is a possibility of light to moderate rains or thundershowers in Mumbai.

