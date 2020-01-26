Mumbai 24x7 gets tepid response

The trial run of Mumbai 24x7, the pet project of Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, got off to an unenthusiastic start on Day 1. Though commercial establishments in several malls remained open till the early hours of Friday, they failed to draw many customers.

The Hindu found that the trial run was only mildly successful when it visited malls such as Phoenix Market City in Kurla, High Street Phoenix in Lower Parel, and Inifiniti and Fun Republic in Andheri. The project allows restaurants, cafés and theatres in non-residential areas to remain open for 24 hours. Pubs and bars, however, have to adhere to the existing 1.30 a.m. deadline.

Though Phoenix Market City in Kurla was open till 5 a.m. on Saturday, most of the people found hanging out in the mall were those who had come to catch a late-night show. The movie-goers welcomed the move as they were able to grab a bite on their way out. However, several employees of outlets in the mall expressed disappointment at the poor footfall. They were expecting a higher turnout as the trial run was introduced at the start of a weekend.

Imran Khan, who works at the Vero Moda store, said, “From my experience of working at this mall for the last few years, I know that people do turn up in good numbers when such projects are introduced. Mumbai 24x7 was also supposed to be a big event, but it turns out that it was just a hype.”

Pawan Soni, manager at Rainforest, said the restobar had announced special discounts for customers who stayed after 1 a.m., but the offer failed to attract people. “Customers present in the restaurant for dinner stayed back till 1.30 a.m., but started to leave when the permissible time limit for serving alcohol ended,” he said. Shailendra Rawat, who works at Home Center, a home furnishing retail store, said footfall is determined by the locality in which a mall is situated.

Few takers: Phoenix Market City in Kurla (top) and Fun Republic in Andheri wear a deserted look on Friday midnight, when the trial run of the project kicked off.

While a few customers welcomed the move, many were not even aware of the project. Vaishnavi Anapuzha (20), who visited the mall at 1.30 a.m., said, “Malls being functional for the entire day is a dream come true. Today’s generation is insomniac and it is better that we can visit malls instead of surfing social media till odd hours of the morning.”

However, Devesh Bhatt, who was leaving after watching the last show of a movie with his friends, said he was unaware about the move and surprised to see stores and cafés open after midnight.

At Infiniti and Fun Republic malls in Andheri, several outlets shut shop between 2.30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Many employees admitted that they did not know that the project had started. An employee at the Pizza Hut outlet at Fun Republic said they closed for business at the usual time. He said, “We have no information about the project. In any case, we don’t get any customers at this time and there is no use keeping the outlet open.”

At High Street Phoenix, restaurants and cafés were open till 3 a.m. as the last show at PVR ended at 2.30 a.m. By 3.30 a.m., the mall wore a deserted look.