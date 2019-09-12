Mulund murder: police suspect failed robbery

The Mulund police, investigating the murder of 67-year-old Rukmani Visaria, suspect that her killing was a case of a failed robbery by someone known to her, officers said on Wednesday.

Visaria, who lived alone in Trivedi Bhuvan building in Mulund, was found dead at her residence on Monday afternoon.

“The fact that the jewellery on Visaria’s body was intact first led us to suspect that the murder might have been committed due to personal animosity. However, enquiries so far have not unearthed any disputes, monetary or otherwise, in her family, which could have led to her murder,” an officer said.

He said the victim did own a lot more jewellery, but kept it in a bank locker. “We believe the perpetrators were after this jewellery but panicked when they could not find it and fled in a hurry. The absence of any signs of forced entry into the house indicate that Visaria let the accused inside the house willingly, which, in turn, leads us to suspect that the accused was known to her. This might also be the reason why the accused killed her before fleeing, as they did not want to be identified to the authorities later,” the officer said.

Visaria’s family, too, has failed to specify any reason why anyone would want to murder her.

Her sister, Kanta Savla, told The Hindu, “Rukmani was a very simple lady, who engaged in religious rituals and fasts for the two months that she was in Gujarat. She also had no conflicts with anyone, either among her family members or among her neighbours.”

The police said the absence of CCTV cameras in the building has also hampered the probe. A set of exterior cameras mounted over a store in the locality were also turned off due to the rains, officers said.

“The post mortem report, which arrived on Tuesday, indicate that the murder took place 24 to 48 hours before the time of examination, which is consistent with our enquiries. Visaria was last seen on Sunday, when she visited her son Mehul, who stays in the same building,” the officer said.