ADVERTISEMENT

Mukesh Ambani receives third threat email with ₹400 crore demand

October 31, 2023 09:58 am | Updated 10:31 am IST - Mumbai

The Mumbai police, their crime branch and cyber teams are working to trace the sender of the email

PTI

File picture of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani | Photo Credit: Reuters

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has received a threat email from an unidentified person seeking ₹400 crore, police said on Tuesday.

Ambani's company received the email on Monday. It is the third threat email sent to Ambani in four days, an official said.

Earlier, an FIR was registered at Gamdevi police station here based on a complaint filed by the industrialist's security in-charge after the first email, seeking ₹20 crore, was received from an unidentified person on Friday.

On Saturday, the company received another email demanding ₹200 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The company received the third email on Monday, in which the sender doubled the demand, the official said.

The Mumbai police, their crime branch and cyber teams are working to trace the sender of the email, he added.

Last year, the Mumbai police arrested a man from Bihar's Darbhanga for making death threat calls to Ambani and his family members. The accused had also threatened to blow up the Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Mumbai

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US