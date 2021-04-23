Mumbai

Mukesh Ambani home bomb scare | NIA arrests one more Mumbai cop

Forensic experts conduct investigation on the explosive-laden SUV seized near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, at NIA office in Mumbai. File photo   | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

The National Investating Agency (NIA) on Friday, April 23, 2021 arrested Mumbai police inspector Sunil Mane in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, an official said.

"Mane was called by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for questioning on Thursday for his alleged role in the Ambani security scare and Mansukh Hiran murder cases," the official said.

He was arrested after his involvement came to light, he said.

Mane will be produced before a court later in the day, the official said.

The central agency had earlier arrested four persons, including two Mumbai police officers — Sachin Waze and Riyaz Kazi — in connection with these cases.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 23, 2021 11:26:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/mukesh-ambani-home-bomb-scare-nia-arrests-one-more-mumbai-cop/article34390565.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY