MU to re-evaluate papers in 5 days

Mumbai: The Mumbai University plans to re-evaluate answer sheets online from 2017-18, which will reduce students’ wait for results from 45 days to just five days.

“Taking the process online will reduce errors in correcting and adding up marks,” said Deepak Wasave, controller of examinations at the university.

“It will also offer relief to students, who won’t have to wait for a long time to get their results and will be able to proceed with their next semester or future plans, if they are graduating.”

Currently, if students want to apply for re-evaluation after getting their exam results, they need to submit a form to their college or institute along with a fee of ₹500. The college then sends the answer sheets to the university, where teachers are supposed to correct the papers within 45 days.

But students often face a long wait.

“I submitted one third-year exam paper for re-evaluation in June, as the result said I had failed in the paper. Though I was told I would get the results in 40 days, I actually got them only in October, a delay of over three months,” said Jonita Colapo, who graduated from the university with a bachelor’s degree in mass media in 2015. Ms. Colapo had to give up her seat for a master’s course because her revised mark sheet, which showed that she had cleared all subjects, arrived late.

An online re-evaluation process will also reduce the workload of teachers. Besides, the university has already started computerised marking for third-year undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

“Now that answer papers have been scanned online for correction, re-evaluation online will also be easier,” said Marie Fernandes, principal, St. Andrew’s College. “Otherwise, the process was lengthened because finding the hard copy of the student’s answer sheet, and locating the examiner and the moderator of the subject — given the sheer number of subjects under each faculty — took a great deal of time.”