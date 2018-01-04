MU students fail to reach exam halls

Mumbai: Many students of Mumbai University (MU) were unable to reached examination centres on time because of the bandh on Wednesday, after the university refused to cancel or postpone the exams.

Initially, MU said it would allow students to enter exam halls up to an hour late. But later, after the situation worsened, the university announced re-exams for students who were absent. Pune, Aurangabad and other universities had cancelled the exams scheduled for Wednesday.

Exams for courses like third-year B.A., Masters in Education, B.Com, and for repeaters in Law and Masters in Computer Applications, were scheduled at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“There was no proper communication from MU. I stay in Borivali and had my exam at Mithibai College in Vile Parle. Instead of studying, I spent a major part of my day worrying on whether I would be able to reach the exam centre. Most students kept checking for updates on WhatsApp groups. No one was taking calls in our college. I had to take a train two hours before my exams,” said Sankey Shah, a second-year Law student of Nalanda College in Gorai.

Mulund resident Satyavijay Yadav could not reach the exam hall in Vikhroli due to road blockages. “I was struggling to navigate the blocked roads at Kanjur Marg on my bike, when the police told me not to go ahead. I showed them my hall ticket to convince them that I needed to go, but they suggested I wait for some time. Thankfully, I heard that MU would allow students to take exams later, and turned back.”

He said many of his friends were similarly stuck because of blocked tracks and roads.

The university said it was trying to minimise the impact on outstation students. An MU official said, “Had we postponed the exams, it would have affected students appearing for exams in areas like Dahanu, Raigad and the Konkan belt. Hence, we allowed students to come in late and will hold a separate exam for them. Those who were unable to reach in time will have to submit a letter at their centre asking for re-exams.”

The MU’s exam calendar has already been disrupted due to huge delays in announcing exam results.