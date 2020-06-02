MSRTC staff also get ₹50 lakh COVID-19 life cover

State Transport Minister Anil Parab on Monday announced a ₹50 lakh ex-gratia payment for the family of any employee of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) who dies of COVID-19.

Mr. Parab, who is also the chairman of the corporation, made the announcement on a videoconference with officials of various workers’ associations and departmental heads of the State transport organisation on the occasion of the 72nd Foundation Day of the corporation.

The State government had issued a government resolution on May 29, assuring an ex-gratia assistance of ₹50 lakh in all cases of deaths of employees on duty, on account of COVID-19. A senior MSRTC official said this had been extended to employees of the corporation.

Mr. Parab said the year ahead would be very tough for the corporation, which has already incurred an accumulated loss of around ₹6,000 crore, and it will need to take innovative measures like freight transport in the future.

The MSRTC forayed into the freight business a few weeks ago and had transported alphonso mangoes from Ratnagiri on May 22 as its first consignment.

The MSRTC has set up a separate department to handle goods in each district, and officials said talks were being held with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, warehouse owners, agricultural traders, and others for inputs on how to transport goods.

Officials said in the last six days, the MSRTC had received bookings for 41 trucks from districts like Pune, Nashik, Satara, among many others.