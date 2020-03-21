MSRTC services suspended

The Mumbai Central bus depot of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has cancelled services in the State owing to low occupancy.
Officials said on Saturday only three of its eight buses from Satara reached the depot, and few buses left the Thane depot.
“To many places such as Nashik there have been no buses. Even the few that are coming into city hardly have any people,” an official said. MSRTC has suspended bookings through reservation and buses are running with only 50% capacity, with one passenger occupying one seat.
Pushpa Patil, a daily wager, said, “I have been waiting at the depot since 1 p.m. to catch a bus to Mahad to visit my ailing mother in hospital. The bus has been cancelled.”
