MSRTC seeks ₹600 cr. for 2,000 new buses

State Transport Minister Anil Parab has sought ₹600 crore in the State budget 2020-21 to procure 2,000 new buses for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

The corporation, chaired by Mr. Parab, has already approved the proposal in its board meeting, a release stated. The MSRTC is one of the biggest public transport undertakings in the country with a fleet of at least 18,500 buses that ferry over 65 lakh passengers every day.

According to the release, the MSRTC had sought ₹186 crore for new buses in the last financial year. However, the State had alloted ₹110 crore, with which the corporation managed to purchase 700 buses, 500 ordinary ones and 200 ‘vithai’ pilgrimage buses to Pandharpur. Highlighting the rise in demand, Mr. Parab claimed that the highest number of passengers use MSRTC buses to travel within the 60-km radius between villages, talukas and districts.