MSNA rejects govt. panel for probe into harassment

The Maharashtra State Nurses Association (MSNA) has rejected the government-appointed committee of enquiry to probe alleged complaints of harassment faced by nurses attached to the Sassoon General Hospital at Pune.

The MSNA, in a missive to Minister of State for Medical Education and Drugs Rajendra Yadravkar, said the the decision to entrust the probe to Dr. Rajendra Bhosale, professor and head of the women’s diseases department at the Sassoon General Hospital, would likely mar the enquiry process with bias and prejudice.

Dr. Bhosale being a resident doctor at the Pune Hospital, where the accused chief matron Rajshree Porke is also posted was not acceptable, the union letter states.

“Several enquiries held at the hospital earlier were similarly prejudiced for the same reason. The union believes that officials attached to the Sassoon Hospital would attempt to protect Ms. Porke. This has been the experience on several past occasions when such committees were appointed,” it said.

Meanwhile, nurses attached to JJ Hospital in Mumbai have also complained of the lack of proper PPE kits.

One such nurse complained that inadequate HIV kits are being provided to caregivers, exposing them to the virus