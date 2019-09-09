Mother, son injured in gas leak explosion in Thane

A 30-year-old woman and her four-year-old son were injured in a cylinder blast at Kamble Chawl in Thane around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

According to fire brigade officials, the impact of the explosion was so high that the roof collapsed. While Anita Sharma suffered nearly 80% burns, her son, Piyush, was injured when a portion of the roof fell on him. Ms. Sharma was rushed to the National Burns Centre in Airoli. The doctors said she has been admitted to the ICU and her condition is extremely critical.

The fire brigade, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) reached the spot and demolished the rest of the dangerous portion of the upper floor, which had partially collapsed.

According to a disaster management official, the cell was alerted of the explosion at 10.10 a.m.. The blast occurred because there was a leak in the cylinder and the stove was turned on.

Ms. Sharma’s neighbour, Sunita Ram Satphule, said, “Around 10 a.m., I heard a big blast while I was sleeping. The blast was so powerful that it broke our glass windows and cracked the doors. I heard Anita screaming, and came out and saw her on fire. Her husband, Suresh, had left for work while Anita and Piyush were at home. Other neighbours took her to hospital, after which the firefighters, RDMC and TMC officials arrived. The firefighters came with a water tanker, but it wasn’t used as there were no flames. They worked till noon to demolish the dangerous structure”