Mother, son booked for bid to sell liquor in Nerul

The Nerul police on Friday booked a mother-son duo for trying to sell liquor in a car meant for delivering emergency services The vehicle with a board ‘emergency services’ was intercepted at Sector 11 around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday.
The mother and son, residents of Bhima Shankar Society in Nerul, had permission to distribute food. The police action followed a tip-off that liquor was being sold from a car late at night in Nerul.
On interrogation, the two revealed that they had come to sell a bottle of liquor to a person in the area. “We booked them and seized the liquor bottle and their car, and served them with notices,” senior police officer Rajendra Chavan from Nerul police station said.
The duo was charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Epidemic Diseases Act, and Maharashtra Prohibition Act.
