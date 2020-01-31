Mother-daughter duo end life in Vile Parle

A 72-year-old woman and her 53-year-old daughter were found dead in what appears to be a suicide pact in their Vile Parle residence on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Meera Paranjpe and her daughter Manjiri. Both of them used to stay by themselves in Paranjpe Bungalow near Pritam Hotel.

“The incident came to light when their domestic help reached their residence around 9.30 a.m. as per her usual routine. When repeated knocking and ringing of the doorbell did not elicit any response, she called up some of their relatives, who reached the spot,” an officer with the Vile Parle police said.

The officer said the relatives ultimately called the police control room. A team from Vile Parle police station broke open the door and took both of them to Cooper Hospital, where they were declared dead before admission.

“We have not found any suicide note either in the house or on the person of either of the deceased. Inquiries with relatives have indicated that Manjiri was facing some psychological disorders, due to which Meera had been stressed lately. She had been heard wondering who would take care of Manjiri if something happened to her,” the officer said.

Meera’s husband passed away a few months ago and her son stays abroad. Officers said inquiries will be made with him once he finishes their last rites.

“We have found nothing in the house to indicate any foul play. No grounds for registering a case of abetment to suicide have come to light so far. We have filed accidental death reports and are conducting inquiries,” the officer said.