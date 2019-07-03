Most injured have fractures

At least 80 of over 100 people, who were injured on Tuesday, were admitted to various hospitals. Doctors said most victims have fractures and blunt traumas along with breathing difficulty. Forty-nine-year-old Sarubai Jadhav remembers waking up in a pool of muddy water all of a sudden. “At that moment, it was only panic. I could not understand what had happened,” said Ms. Jadhav, who had a fracture in the left thigh.

Ms. Jadhav was deep in sleep when the wall collapsed. Her husband Sunil, son Ravi and nephew Ram were in the house too. All of them were hospitalised with multiple injuries. “It was all dark. By the time I gathered my senses, I could hear people crying and shouting,” she said, adding Ram pulled her out to safety. “He then pulled out my husband and son as well.” Another injured, Manisha Jadhav (22), who is three months pregnant, suffered a head injury and multiple other injuries. “All I could think of was my baby. But the doctors carried out sonography and said the baby is fine,” said Manisha, adding she and her husband were swept away in the current. “Fortunately, we could help each other to get up from the rubble.”

According to Dr. Shashikant Wadekar, chief medical superintendent of the peripheral hospitals, the victims with severe injuries were shifted to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle and KEM Hospital in Parel. Doctors at Cooper confirmed that one of the three patients admitted there was critical.

Search on for 22-year-old

The relatives and friends of 22-year-old Sonali Sakpal, who is missing, have been running from one hospital to another. While her parents Sunil and Alka and two other siblings Sachin and Rupa were injured and admitted to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital in Kandivali, Sonali could not be traced till late night on Tuesday. “We went to every hospital and went through the list of injured. We also gathered the courage to look at the list of deceased and see the unidentified bodies. We could not trace her,” Bala Sakharkar, a relative, said. Sonali worked in an imitation jewellery making firm. “Her parents and siblings have been inquiring about her. We have told them that she is admitted in another hospital,” he said.