Mumbai

Mosque trustees booked for violating lockdown

The JJ Marg police on Monday filed an offence against the trustees of Sunni Shafi Masjid at Temkar street in Nagpada for allegedly violating the curbs on assembly.

Constables on patrol noticed a gathering of 100 to 150 people at the mosque, after which police officers counselled and dispersed the crowd. The trustees have been booked for disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant under the Indian Penal Code.

