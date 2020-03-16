COVID 19: Mosque, IT firm sanitised in Navi Mumbai

After a Philippines national, who visited a Vashi mosque, and a Thane resident employed with an IT company in Airoli tested positive for COVID-19, both places were sanitised on the orders of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

The mosque and the IT firm at Mindspace, Airoli, have also been asked to give a list of people who came in contact with both.

“The Philippines national had come on a 40-day tourist visa and stayed at Noor mosque from March 4 to 12. Later, he met a private doctor who referred him to Kasturba Hospital. He tested positive and has been isolated there,” Balasaheb Sonawane, chief medical officer, NMMC, said.

According to him, mosque officials said the man was unwell since the day he arrived and hence stayed in his room, not coming out even for prayers. “His six companions visited a mosque at Saat Rasta in Mumbai and we have informed health officers there. We have asked the mosque authorities to get us a list of people who would have come in contact with him during his stay,” Mr. Sonawane said.

Meanwhile, a Thane resident who worked at Mindspace in Airoli tested positive on Saturday and has been isolated. “The IT office was sanitised and we have also asked them to allow the employees to work from home for a few days. We have asked for a list of people who were in touch with him at office,” Mr. Sonawane said.

The NMMC has also launched a coronavirus epidemic control cell and asked everyone to inform them of any foreign-returned person in the city. “It is mandatory to report to us when one comes back from a travel abroad. The 14-day home quarantine is also compulsory,” Mr. Sonawane said.

All public gardens have been shut and NMMT buses were sanitised. The NMMC also organised a meeting with private doctors to control the situation.

In isolation at Kharghar

Meanwhile, Panvel City Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said every citizen who has returned from a foreign country is being screened at the airport, but as a double check, they are also being screened at the Panvel district hospital and quarantined if needed. “We have set up an isolation facility at Gram Vikas Bhavan in Kharghar,” he said.

Around 16 sportspersons from Panvel, who returned from Dubai in the wee hours of Sunday, were brought in a bus arranged by the PCMC and screened a second time. Even as their reports were negative, for the larger interest of the public, they were quarantined at Gram Vikas Bhavan. “More sportspersons are expected and they too will be quarantined,” Mr. Deshmukh said.

After the sportspersons were quarantined, the staff of Gram Vikas Bhavan were said to have fled out of fear of the virus. “It is wrong to have fled. On Monday, I will look into it and if the staff is found to be guilty, action will be taken,” Mr. Deshmukh said.

On Saturday, a Kamothe resident tested positive after being quarantined at his home for 12 days. “The husband-wife duo had returned from Dubai and were placed under quarantine at their home. The couple stayed in different rooms, as a result of which, despite the husband getting infected, the wife tested negative for the virus,” Mr. Deshmukh said.