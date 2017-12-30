Morning after blaze, BMC targets illegal structures at restaurants

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took action against four restaurants with unauthorised constructions in G (South) Ward on Friday, following the fire at Kamala Mill Compound.

A BMC spokesperson said civic teams demolished illegal structures in Sky View Cafe and Social Hotel in Kamala Mill Compound and Panayaa, Fumes and Sheesha Sky Lounge in Raghuvanshi Mill Compound. Ward officials said the demolitions will continue on Saturday. Seven open-air restaurants were under the ward officials’ scanner, including 1 Above and Mojo’s Bistro, which were gutted on Friday.

The BMC will also carry out an extensive audit of major eateries in the city ahead of New Year’s Eve.

Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta has directed all ward-level assistant commissioners and zonal deputy municipal commissioners to form a team of officials from the Building and Fire departments, and medical officers from the Health department to inspect all restaurants and ensure they comply with fire safety regulations laid down.

The team will have to check if an establishment has escape routes and staircases, and open spaces are free of encroachment. “The zonal and ward-level authorities have been asked to conduct inspections at the eating establishments that are popular on New Year’s Eve,” said a senior BMC official.

NCP tries to shut eateries

Niranjan Waghmare, a member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and a few others tried to close eateries in Kamala Mill Compound on Friday night. “When a death happens in your family, would you come and party the same night? People and restaurant owners should realise this,” he said.

He demanded that bars and pubs remain closed until Saturday. “We are not saying don’t celebrate at all. By all means, welcome the New Year, but have some respect for the dead and don’t celebrate the same evening of a such a gruesome tragedy,” Mr. Waghmare said.