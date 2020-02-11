More’s driver files case against girl’s family for staged abduction

The driver of suspended Deputy Inspector General (Motor Transport) Nishikant More has filed a complaint of criminal conspiracy against a minor girl and her family — who have accused the police officer of molestation — for allegedly staging a kidnapping in December.

The complainant, Rakesh Gaikwad, has said that while he was on duty, the girl’s family harassed him and pulled him by the shirt collar, falsely accusing him of kidnapping the girl.

According to the complaint filed on February 6, the incident occurred in Kharghar around 9.30 p.m. on December 21 when Mr. Gaikwad was waiting in the police vehicle near Pacific building at Utsav Chowk. Mr. More and his wife had gone to visit a doctor nearby. The girl’s father, brother and other people surrounded him and started questioning him about her. The brother pulled him out by his collar, the complaint said.

‘No kidnapping’

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II, Ashok Dudhe, said, “We have CCTV and call record evidence that shows that there was no kidnapping.”

According to a police source, the girl and her mother were hiding inside a washroom in Pacific building. The girl called the police control room claiming that she had been kidnapped, but before and after making the call, she had called her father as well.

“No one has been arrested in this case. We have served the family members with a notice to present themselves before us,” inspector Mahesh Patil from Kharghar police station said.

The case has been registered against the girl’s parents, brother, an unidentified person, and her friend Ankit Singh, who was arrested in a separate case for kidnapping and raping the girl in January.

They have been booked for criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, rioting, defamation and assaulting a public servant under the Indian Penal Code and under Sections 3 (penalty for causing disaffection) and 4 (saving of acts done by police associations and other persons for certain offences) of the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, 1922.