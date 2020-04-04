More Wockhardt staff test positive

Eight more nurses and two more doctors attached to the Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai Central have tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital’s outpatient department (OPD), admissions and even the emergency department has been closed for containment, and 400 swabs of employees and patients have been collected in the past two days for testing.

The Hindu had earlier reported that two nurses — a man and a woman — and a doctor from Dharavi attached to the hospital had tested positive. A nurse from the hospital told The Hindu that the turn of events had caused her anxiety and panic.

Nurses have alleged that on March 20, two contacts of a COVID-19 patient were admitted to the general ICU with other patients, including a 70-year-old cardiac patient who later tested positive. The nurses have said they were not provided surgical or N95 masks while attending to the patients in the ICU. The contacts later tested positive, by when many employees and patients had been exposed to them.

The hospital’s spokesperson said the first COVID 19 positive case was admitted on March 27, and the nurses’ statements were baseless and did not reflect the facts.

Besides the Dharavi doctor, a doctor living in Goregaon attached to the hospital also tested positive. An anaesthetist, who also tested positive, lives with her husband in the SevenHills Hospital quarters. While her husband is attached to SevenHills, civic officials said he has not been involved in COVID-19 work. He has also tested positive.

A senior doctor from the hospital said existing patients are being looked after. “In cases where it is possible, we are discharging patients or sending them to other hospitals,” he said.

This is the fourth hospital in South Mumbai where services have been affected after staff was exposed to patients who later tested positive. A nurse had first tested positive in Jaslok Hospital and thereafter more staffers were infected. The hospital has shut its OPD and admissions.

Saifee Hospital and Parsee General Hospital have taken similar measures.